Tesco has unveiled plans for a shake-up of its head office that will see 180 jobs cut, but 250 roles created, as its boss focuses on the “right set-up” to meet changing shopping habits.

The UK’s biggest supermarket said it recognises the changes will come as “difficult news” to staff members who are at risk as a result of the proposals.

The 180 impacted jobs will be within Tesco’s head office, which is in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The roughly 250 newly-created positions will also be within the group’s head office teams.

Tesco did not specify which roles are being removed and which are being formed as part of the shake-up.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said the company had to be efficient and agile (Alamy/PA)

However, it is understood that the changes are expected to support the company’s plans to invest in its fast-growing online and quick commerce platforms, and into stepping up customer and personalisation services.

Ken Murphy, Tesco’s chief executive, said: “We are committed to giving our customers the best value and service every time they shop with Tesco.

“As we look forward and anticipate customers’ changing needs, we must ensure we continue to have the right setup and capabilities.

“To do this in a highly competitive market, we must be efficient and agile in how we run our business.

As a result, we have begun speaking to colleagues about some changes to our head office that will involve some roles being removed and new roles created.

“We understand that this will be difficult news for our colleagues who are impacted, and we will do everything we can to support them, including helping them find alternative roles in our business wherever possible.”

Tesco said it had entered into a consultation over the proposals with trade union Usdaw.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw’s national officer, said: “It remains incredibly disappointing that, while the company still performs strongly, it continues to make decisions like this.

“Usdaw will enter into consultation talks and do all we can to interrogate the business case for the company’s proposals, while seeking the best deal possible for any of our members who are impacted.

“In the meantime, we will be providing our members with the support, advice and representation they need.”

Tesco is expecting to make a profit of between £2.9 billion to £3.1 billion for the latest financial year.

It increased its share of the UK grocery market to 28.7% in the three months to December 28, its highest for more than a decade, according to data by Worldpanel.