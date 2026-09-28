Britain’s electricity grid operator has called on companies to generate more power for the system for later on Monday.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) issued an electricity margin notice early on Monday to increase the availability of electricity as a “contingency”.

It indicated it was forecasting a potentially tight period for electricity margins between 4pm and 7pm on Monday.

The organisation stressed that the notice is not a warning of power cuts and does not mean electricity supplies are at risk.

Shortly after Midday, Neso said the margin notice is still in place.

However, it said there is now only a predicted margin shortfall of around 104 MW (megawatts), having originally highlighted 1,400 MW shortfall.

It said more power has already been made available by power generation firms, reducing the shortfall.

A Neso spokesman said: “An electricity margin notice remains in place for today’s evening peak period, industry have responded to this notice, increasing the amount of additional electricity that is available to Neso to manage contingency requirements this evening.

“There is no risk to customer electricity supplies, this is not a warning of power cuts, customers do not need to take action and Great Britain’s electricity system remains secure.”