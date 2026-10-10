The King has sent a message congratulating the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on its 10th anniversary, saying its achievements have been “remarkable”.

Charles said the NCSC has “defended this country against cyber attacks, safeguarded our democratic institutions and protected the critical infrastructure upon which daily life depends”.

The King said: “You have built resilience across our public services, businesses and communities, equipping us all to prosper in our ever-evolving digital world.

The NCSC is based at the Nova development in Victoria, London (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

“I know only too well what risks are posed to our economic wellbeing and, indeed, those values and institutions we hold most dear.

“From threats to our international order, to the need to balance the risks and opportunities of powerful new technologies, strong cyber security is fundamental to making the online environment safer and more resilient.

“Disinformation and other forms of hostile online activity present real challenges to trust and security in the digital age, and malicious actors continue to evolve their tactics by using automated technologies.

We were delighted to receive this letter from His Majesty King Charles III on the occasion of our tenth anniversary, recognising how the NCSC delivers on making the UK the safest place to live and work online.For practical cyber security advice visit https://t.co/QyVQ6VoT0I pic.twitter.com/ot3pGjFWVt — NCSC UK (@NCSC) October 10, 2026

“The work you do is central to ensuring that people and organisations continue to benefit from digital technology with confidence, whilst protecting our democracy, economy and the critical systems on which we rely every day.

“The work of the whole Intelligence Community has always depended on assembling the finest and most diverse range of minds; indeed, it is the very breadth and variety of talent that has always given us our greatest edge.

“This spirit lives on in the NCSC today, where a remarkable mix of backgrounds, expertise and perspectives is brought to bear on the most complex and consequential issues of our age.

For small businesses and sole traders, strong cyber security foundations are built one step at a time. You could complete a step from the Cyber Action Toolkit today in as little as ten minutes, try it now⬇️ https://t.co/bmZyibKRGs #CyberMonth2026 pic.twitter.com/ABR0VJ686P — NCSC UK (@NCSC) October 9, 2026

“Your support for and investment in the next generation of cyber security professionals remain vitally important to secure the skills and knowledge on which our nation will depend, long into the future.

“I am acutely aware that much of what you do cannot be praised publicly and that the quiet dedication with which you protect this nation will perhaps never receive the wider recognition it deserves.

“When I consider the threats you work so tirelessly to defeat, I am filled with profound gratitude that it is you who protect us.

“On your tenth anniversary, I can only congratulate each and every one of you on being part of that extraordinary decade of service.”