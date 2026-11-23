Marks & Spencer is in talks with potential franchise partners to take over operations of its last remaining wholly owned international shops.

The historic retailer said it could strike deals to turn its businesses in the Czech Republic and Greece into franchise-run models.

M&S has operated in Greece since 1990 and currently runs 27 stores, while it launched in the Czech Republic in 1996 and has 15 stores.

At its capital markets day event earlier this month, the company said that it could shift its global strategy to a more “capital-light” model.

On Monday, in a statement, the group said: “M&S is in discussion with potential franchise partners for its businesses in Czech Republic and Greece.

“This is in line with our well documented strategy to reshape the M&S business for global growth through simpler, capital-light, partnership models in markets where we see potential for the brand.

“M&S sees potential for growth in both the Czech Republic and Greece, underpinned by brilliant and engaged colleagues, exceptional product and a trusted brand.”

The retailer said it is “seeking committed partners with the ambition and investment to unlock the full potential of the brand” in these European markets.

It comes after the company revealed earlier this month that adjusted pre-tax profits lifted to £403.2 million for the half-year to September, compared with £184.1 million a year earlier.

The retailer said this represented a rebound from the impact of its major cyber attack last year, but it was still coming under pressure from an “onslaught of costs”.