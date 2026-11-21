The youth experience scheme could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK

The Prime Minister said it was a “good day for Britain and a good day for Europe”, as he met EU chiefs in Brussels to announce a package covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has confirmed a deal between the UK and the EU - as negotiations over tuition fees continue.

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It comes as the PM said that a deal with the bloc marked "a good day for Britain and a good day for Europe". The Prime Minister said it was a “good day for Britain and a good day for Europe”, as he met EU chiefs in Brussels to announce a package covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading. The PM arrived in Brussels on Thursday to finalise a deal, amid suggestions the youth experience scheme could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent. He said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc. Read more: Russia accused of 'international provocation' as cruise missile explodes in Polish field near coalition of the willing drills Read more: Burnham's new EU deal negotiations stall in row over tuition fees - but UK insists 'deal is done'

Mr Burnham said: “Incremental steps… only take us so far.” The Prime Minister suggested the package agreed with Brussels was “probably the limit” of what could be achieved before the next general election. He has committed to abide by Labour’s manifesto red lines ruling out a return to the single market, customs union or free movement. Talks over tuition costs would see international fees cut from up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities. A six-month deadline has been put on talks to reach a deal on fees, with the prospect that other elements of the agreement might not be implemented until a solution is found.

From right, European Council President Antonio Costa, Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen join hands after addressing a media conference. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Downing Street has insisted "the deal is done" despite the stalemate. It comes as retailers and manufacturers welcomed Andy Burnham’s new trade deal with the European Union as a “big win” but warned they need “clear and early” guidance from Government to aid the transition. The chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC) called the SPS deal a “big win” for UK retailers but warned that businesses need “at least 18 months” to transition to the new arrangements. Andy Burnham's agreements with the EU today amount to little more than "Keir Starmer's tweaks to Boris Johnson's failed deal", the Liberal Democrats have said. Sir Ed Davey, the party's leader, who is a long-time supporter of closer relations with the EU, said: "A youth mobility scheme is a big step forward, but it's nowhere near enough. "We need a whole new deal that actually works for Britain, and fast."

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address a media conference during the EU-UK Summit at the European Council building in Brussels. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy