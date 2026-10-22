The Beatles’ media company Apple Corps is returning to its former home in Mayfair, leaving the business's six-floor Knightsbridge site available for the right buyer.

After three decades, the company’s Knightsbridge HQ at 27 Ovington Square is up for grabs. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Bell

The Beatles’ media company Apple Corps is returning to its former home in Mayfair, leaving the business's six-floor Knightsbridge site available for the right buyer.

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The band had its final public performance at 3 Savile Row on January 30th, 1969 - where Apple Corps will head back to. Picture: Express/Getty

The building is arranged over six floors, and in an unusual arrangement, the third and fourth are for residential use. The property is listed through prestigious estate agent Noble Harris, which said it was “a chance to acquire a property with an extraordinary story”. While the estate agent says there is considerable interest already, the agents want the property to go to the right buyer. Noble Harris said: “Our clients wish to pass the legacy of the property to the right candidate.” Properties of a similar size on Ovington Square often go for between £5m and £7m, but the property is expected to go for a little more, due to its history. Number 27 Ovington Square is the longest-standing home for Apple Corps, but the company’s chief executive said that 3 Savile Row will give the business a “spiritual home” for the band’s fans.

The band's HQ will be heading back to 2 Savile Row. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

The Mayfair property will also open its doors to the public for the first time - for an exhibition named The Beatles, according to the Beatles’ website. The exhibition is set to open next year and will feature seven floors of Apple Corps archived material. Tom Greene, chief executive of Apple Corps, said: “Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row — but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.” Sir Ringo Starr described returning to the property as “like coming home.” The listing comes ahead of the release of a highly anticipated Beatles biopic, starring Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn, in April 2027.