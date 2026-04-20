The previous world record was held by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo who smashed the race in 57 minutes in March

By Georgia Bell

A humanoid robot has beaten the world record for the half-marathon in Beijing, marking a technological win for China on the world stage.

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One small step for robots, one giant leap for robotkind. Picture: Getty

The new record marked a distinct improvement on last year’s performance, which saw the winning robot complete the race in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds. The competition, which took place alongside a human race, wasn’t without bumps: one robot collapsed at the start line, and another banged into a barrier. Du Xiaodi, Honor’s test development engineer, told AP that his team was happy with the results. The design of the winning robot was modelled on the physiques of outstanding human athletes, and came replete with long 95cm legs and a liquid-cooling system, largely developed in-house.

'Give the bot some space!' Crowds gathered to see their new record-breaking champion. Picture: Getty

He told AP: “Looking ahead, some of these technologies might be transferred to other areas. For example, structural reliability and liquid-cooling technology could be applied in future industrial scenarios.” According to Beijing E-Town, around 40% of the robots traversed the race autonomously, while the remaining 60% were controlled remotely. Global Times, a state media outlet, said another remote-controlled Honor robot completed the race first in 48 minutes and 19 seconds, but that the winning robot was autonomous and therefore won the title under the event’s weighted scoring rules.

The humanoid was the centre of attention on race day, clearing the competition with its winning sub-hour run time. Picture: Getty