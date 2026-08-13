With A level results day looming, many students will be weighing up their options – deciding whether to apply through Clearing and whether university is the right choice for them.

While disabled students make up 20% of all applicants going through UCAS, as a disabled applicant, you may have additional things to consider.

Here are some practical tips to help you make an informed decision and prepare for university.

As you decide which course and university are right for you, you may have questions about the support available. Perhaps you've received support at school or college and want to know how this works at university. Or this may be the first time you've shared that you have additional support needs. Or you may be unsure if your condition counts as a disability. Whatever your circumstances, contact the university's Disability Service (this is the equivalent of a school’s SENDCO) - they'll be happy to discuss the support available.

Disability support may sit within a different team than it did at school or college. For example, at the University of Bedfordshire it's provided through the Health and Wellbeing Team.

If you have a learning difference (such as dyslexia) you might be wondering what the university can offer in terms of support with assessments. If you have a mental health condition, you might be wondering if the structure of the course will support you. If you have a communication difference (such as a stammer), you might be wondering about assessed oral presentations. Or if you have physical access needs, you might be wondering about the layout of teaching spaces or the availability of accessible accommodation.

Whatever your circumstances, don't be afraid to ask the Disability Service for advice before making your decision.

Universities have extensive experience supporting disabled students. Every year, thousands of disabled students successfully complete higher education, and universities are well equipped to support a wide range of needs and circumstances.

The best advice is to tell the university as soon as you can about your condition or disability. There are also several questions you can ask. Some universities are signed up to the Disabled Students Commitment (see a list of the almost 50 universities here Disabled Student Commitment Members - Advance HE UK) and will display a logo that you can look out for. This indicates that they are working towards principles that ensure that disabled students will be successful.

You can also ask the university about support for your specific circumstances, condition or disability. If you’re contacting Clearing by phone or email, request to speak to the University’s Disability Services who will be ready to answer any questions. You can discuss course content, delivery (online and face-to-face methods or will delivery be face-to-face only), placement opportunities and assessment methods for your chosen course to ensure there will be no significant barriers to your learning experience.

Universities can provide a range of adjustments to support your studies, from inclusive teaching practices, such as lecture recordings, to individual adjustments based on your needs. Ask how these can be put in place before your course starts.

If you have physical access concerns, speak to the Disability Service and check resources such as AccessAble Website [Home | AccessAble] or the university's accessibility information. If possible, attend a Clearing open day or virtual tour and ask about accommodation and any specific access requirements you may have.

You may be advised to apply for Disabled Students Allowance [Help if you're a student with a learning difficulty, health problem or disability: Disabled Students' Allowance - GOV.UK] to help fund specific support alongside the university support. This can happen if you need specialist support, for example with British Sign Language. Apply as early as possible, as applications can take time, and ask what interim support the university can offer.

Take a look at student blogs or forums [such as The Student Room] to see if students with similar needs or circumstances have posted about their experience at your prospective university. You can also see if your university is one of the 17 listed in the Annual Disabled Student Survey [Home - Access Insights by Disabled Students UK], run by Disabled Students UK. This is the largest national survey of disabled students’ experience of higher education. However, providers are only listed individually if they have a sufficiently high enough response rate.

If you're still deciding whether university is the right choice for you, remember that higher education continues to open doors for thousands of students every year. Universities have extensive experience supporting disabled students and are there to help you succeed. Be confident, share your disability or support needs as early as possible, and don't be afraid to ask questions before making your decision.

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Professor Deborah Johnston is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire.

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