By Henry Moore

The number of A-Level students getting grades of A* or A has risen this year, as a record number of pupils earned a place at their first-choice university.

Students across the UK received their A-Level grades this morning, with their exam results playing a crucial role in their future prospects. Last year, 27.8% of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade – the highest proportion outside the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22. Today's results show 28.3% of pupils received an A or A*, marking the highest percentage of students receiving top grades outside of the so-called "Covid years." Read also: What to do if you did not get the A level results you wanted

2025 has also seen 255,130 UK 18-year-olds have been accepted into their preferred Universities compared to 243,650 last year - a rise of 4.7%. The Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in top A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams. In 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the Covid-19 pandemic – 25.4% of UK A-level entries were awarded top grades.

Despite the rise in top grades, the number of total A-Level results is down by more than 2,000. Ofqual chief regulator Sir Ian Bauckham said: "This may be a sign that young people are making different choices about what types of qualification suit them, which then has an impact on A-level outcomes." Boys have outperformed girls in terms of top grades for the first time in seven years. The proportion of UK entries awarded the top A* grade this year has also risen, by 0.1 percentage points to 9.4%, compared to 9.3% in 2024, and it is higher than when it stood at 7.7% in 2019.

The overall pass rate – the proportion of entries graded A* to E – has also risen to 97.5% this year, which is up on last year (97.2%) and the pre-pandemic year of 2019 (97.6%). Taking to X, Sir Keir Starmer: "Congratulations to everyone receiving T-Level, A-Level and VTQ results today. "Whatever the outcome, if you’ve worked hard, you should be proud. "I want all young people to have the opportunity to realise their ambition, and get the skills they need to thrive." Tory leader Kemi Badenoch added: "Well done to everyone getting results today. If you’re not celebrating right now, don’t lose heart. Remember, your results don’t decide your future, you do. "This is just one step on a much bigger journey. What matters most next? Your attitude, your choices, your determination.

