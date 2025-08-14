A level results: Where you can eat or drink for free
A level students are receiving their results on Thursday and, whether good or bad, can feel entitled to a free meal - but it need not be parents footing the bill.
Several leading restaurants have all offered giveaways, with a record number of pupils having been offered a place at their first-choice university.
As has become a tradition, Jeremy Clarkson has tweeted his best wishes to those who did not get their desired results.
Whatever comes next, getting a decent lunch or dinner is a good place to start. Here is a list of eateries that are giving away freebies for A level students on results day.
Where you can get a free meal.
Nando's
Students can have a free quarter chicken or starter when they present their ID or results at the till - although you will need to spend an additional £7 for the deal to be redeemed.
Frankie and Benny's
The limited number of the eateries are offering students, who show their ID and results, a free margherita pizza if they purchase a soft drink
Pizza Express
Bring your A level results and a valid UNiDAYS offer code to claim dough balls for free and also get 25 per cent off your bill.
Banana Tree
With a voucher, obtainable online, you can get a free chicken or Tofu pad Phai when you order a drink and bring your results.
Ask
The Italian is offering free puddings for all who order a main course, and show their results, and this offer extends until August 22.
Bill's
The eatery is offering a free pudding, if you order a main course of a brunch, when you present your A-level results.
Zizzi
This might be the pick of the bunch; the Italian is on Thursday and Friday offering students with their A level results a mystery envelope which may contain a starter, a drink, or a voucher for a meal up to £150.
Côte Brasserie
Free steak frites or a vegan burger are on offer those who have an A level in French. Otherwise, students with their results sheet can get a free pudding.
Las Iguanas
A free portion of churros is your prize, if you show your A level results.
Bella Italia
And finally, up to six free starters and puddings can be obtained for you and your friends if you order a main course and bring your results.