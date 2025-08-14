A level students are receiving their results on Thursday and, whether good or bad, can feel entitled to a free meal - but it need not be parents footing the bill.

Several leading restaurants have all offered giveaways, with a record number of pupils having been offered a place at their first-choice university.

As has become a tradition, Jeremy Clarkson has tweeted his best wishes to those who did not get their desired results.

Whatever comes next, getting a decent lunch or dinner is a good place to start. Here is a list of eateries that are giving away freebies for A level students on results day.

Where you can get a free meal.

Nando's

Students can have a free quarter chicken or starter when they present their ID or results at the till - although you will need to spend an additional £7 for the deal to be redeemed.