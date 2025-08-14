Jeremy Clarkson has passed on his annual advice to A level students. Picture: LBC comp

By William Mata

Jeremy Clarkson has sent his annual tweet in support of A level students who did not get their desired grades, as results day unfolds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The presenter reminds his followers every summer that he went on to have a lucrative career as a motoring journalist despite getting less than ideal marks while at school. A level students are picking up their results on Thursday with 255,130 set to be accepted into university. Latest results show 28.3 per cent of pupils received an A or A*, marking the highest percentage of students receiving top grades outside of the so-called "Covid years”. “If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry,” Clarkson wrote on Thursday. “I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden.”

If your A level results are disappointing, don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and here I am today, installing lights for a helicopter landing pad in my garden. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 14, 2025

The presenter seems to be in a better mood after warning earlier this week that the 2025 harvest would be “catastrophic”, blaming JD Vance for the disruption. Clarkson went into local journalism before landing a job as a motoring reporter and, ultimately, his breakthrough gig on Top Gear. But while you might be able to follow his footsteps, there are plenty of steps you can take on A level results day.

We're happy for you, Jeremy (not so much your neighbours). Meanwhile, some of our researchers (who went through clearing, btw) are turning their findings into life-saving treatments for people with cancer. Head to our profile to read some of their stories 🧪 — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) August 14, 2025

Going through clearing If you did not get the grades required for your first choice university, you can look to get a place through clearing; a system that matches applicants with courses that have unfilled places. It may mean you end up going somewhere you did not consider, but that could be a blessing in disguise. Rashidah, 19, told the BBC: "The Clearing process was really simple: I went through the Clearing courses that were available on UCAS and I called the universities I liked to find out whether the course was still available.”

Students can resit exams if required. Picture: Alamy

Resits If you’re unhappy with your results you can enter for all A level subjects again next year and, if needed, you can also resit GCSE English and mathematics in the autumn. Higher Technical Qualifications An alternative to a traditional degree, HTQs are job focused qualifications which provide you with the skills employers are looking for, the government states. They are level four or five qualifications: Higher National Certificates (HNCs),

Higher National Diplomas (HNDs),

Certificates of Higher Education (CertHes)

Foundation Degrees. “HTQs provide a great opportunity for young people looking to move to the next stage – these flexible higher technical qualifications can provide a direct route into employment, as well as further study,” the government states.

An apprenticeship in the metal industry. Picture: Alamy