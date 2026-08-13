Some 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted, up 3% from 255,130 last year.

Students are receive A' Level results In England and Wales. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The number of UK school leavers accepted on to degree courses has hit a record high, Ucas figures show.

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Some 262,820 18-year-olds in the UK have been accepted, up 3% from 255,130 last year. Ucas said it is the highest number of placed students on results day on record, driven by a rising number of 18-year-olds in the population. Overall, 446,690 applicants of all ages and domiciles have been accepted, also a record high. For international students, 53,740 applicants have been accepted on to undergraduate courses – up by 2% on the 52,640 who were successful last year. Accepted applicants from China rose to 13,870 from 12,380 last year. The head of Universities UK, which represents more than 140 institutions, is hopeful that admissions will be more predictable than last summer after “stabilisation” in the sector. Read more: Results day does not define you - after all, no one asks a doctor about their A-levels Read more: What is clearing? How to make it work for you on A-level results day

A total of 262,820 UK 18-year-olds have gained a place at university or college – up 3% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service. Picture: Alamy

"There’s been a period in which universities had to adjust to some quite significant decreases in international student demand, for example, and that caused quite a lot of turbulence in the admissions landscape,” Vivienne Stern told PA. “There’s still a bit of that around but I’m optimistic that we’re beginning to see things settle down a bit.” Jo Saxton, chief executive of Ucas, said: “Today’s school leavers were just starting secondary school when the pandemic interrupted their education. “Given the significant disruption they faced at such a formative stage of their learning, it is wonderful to see so many young people getting a place at university or college.“I’m delighted to see them backing themselves and choosing to invest in their education.”

A level results at Parrswood High School Didsbury in South Manchester UK. Picture: Alamy