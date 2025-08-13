Students receive their A-level results at Solihill School. Picture: PA

By Danielle Desouza

School and college leavers are waking up to find out how they fared in their A-levels, as record numbers of students have been accepted into their first-choice university or college.

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them decide their next steps - whether that be progressing to university, doing an apprenticeship or entering the working world. Last year, 27.8% of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade – the highest proportion outside the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22. Today's results show 255,130 UK 18-year-olds have been accepted into their preferred Universities compared to 243,650 last year - a rise of 4.7%. The Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in top A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams. In 2019 – the last year that summer exams were taken before the Covid-19 pandemic – 25.4% of UK A-level entries were awarded top grades. Read more: Large moor fire near RAF base declared a major incident Read more: Lammy left floundering: Foreign secretary refers himself to watchdog after fishing without licence with JD Vance

Leaders in the education sector have warned of the possible continuation of "stark" divides in A-level results between different regions across the country because of the legacy of the pandemic and socio-economic factors. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said she will not “stand by and accept the entrenched inequalities” that blight the life chances of many young people. The Government’s plans for turning around the attainment gap between white working class children and their peers is due to be set out in the autumn.

Students who are receiving their A-level and level 3 vocational and technical qualification results were in Year 8 when schools closed because of the pandemic. This cohort of school and college leavers received their GCSE results in 2023 – the first year that grading was returned to pre-pandemic levels in England. In Wales and Northern Ireland, exam regulators returned to pre-pandemic grading in 2024 – a year later than in England.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said A-level grades have returned to a “consistent standard” since the pandemic and he would expect that to “broadly continue” this year, but added: "Unfortunately, we also expect to see the continuation of persistent inequities in terms of performance gaps between different regions and students." Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said: "We must brace ourselves for stark divides in A-level results this year — not only between state and private schools, but also between London and other regions such as the South West and North East. "In recent years, the gap in top grades — As and A*s, the passports to the most selective universities — has grown alarmingly, undermining efforts to widen access. "These inequities are being driven by a toxic mix of the cost-of-living crisis, rising poverty, persistent school absence, and the long shadow of Covid. "Unless we act, we risk locking in generational divides that will shape life chances for decades, with all our social mobility indicators now flashing red."

For many students, receiving their exam results on Thursday will also bring confirmation of university places. Last week, Jo Saxton, head of Ucas, suggested a record number of 18-year-olds could be successful in securing their first-choice university on results day. British universities are eager to recruit UK students because there is more "uncertainty" around international students, she suggested. On the day before A-level results day, a PA sample of 129 of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,518 courses with vacancies for undergraduate students living in England on the Ucas clearing site – which matches applicants to university places yet to be filled. As of Wednesday afternoon, 18 of the 24 Russell Group universities, which represent some of the most selective UK institutions, had vacancies on courses for English residents – a total of 3,492 courses between them. Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers or have changed their mind about what they would like to study. In England, T-level results will also be received by students on Thursday.

