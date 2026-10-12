The Prime Minister returned from Berlin last week with a new partnership against hybrid threats and talk of Germany joining GCAP. But beneath the diplomacy lies a harsher reality.

For many in Europe, Britain is becoming a liability rather than an asset. Just this weekend, reports revealed that the Army is short of tank commanders because it cannot afford to train them.

Britain and our allies face the most dangerous international environment in decades. Russia is escalating its conflict against the democratic West. China is backing Russia’s war and is using its increasing economic, technological and military power to bolster authoritarian governance globally. Alongside Iran's prolific sponsoring of terrorism and North Korea's continued threats, Moscow and Beijing are threatening us from all angles.

This axis of authoritarian states threatens our values, seeks to destabilise our democracies and wants to see the suppression of our freedoms and the extinction of our Western way of life. Unless we stand up to this aggression, as Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan did in the 1980s, we risk slipping into a new world order where the strength of free democracies is diminished and overwhelmed.

After the Berlin Wall fell, we got complacent, banking what we thought would be a long-term peace dividend. But the euphoria and optimism which came with German reunification and the growth of democracy among eastern European countries previously held under tight control by the Soviet Union, has long since been lost as the stark realities of today's shifts in geopolitical power have taken hold.

We reduced our defence spending, ignored the rise of China, overlooked Russia’s expansionist ambitions and neglected the security of our supply chains. Unless we act now – and act with a show of strength, we will continue to pay the price and our opponents and enemies will continue to take advantage.

Yet, the Prime Minister barely addressed defence in his speech at the Labour Party Conference. He says that Britain will meet its NATO commitments, but has offered no credible route to doing so. National security “can’t come at the expense of social security,” the Prime Minister told us in early September. The country’s welfare spending is already over 10% of GDP, but Andy Burnham is avoiding trying to find the money to spend 3% on defence. He'd rather devote his energies internationally to undermining Israel and negotiating the £35bn surrender of the Chagos Islands than build the strength needed to defend Western values.

And in this multi-party era in our domestic politics, neither the Greens, Lib Dems nor Reform have offered any credible plans to strengthen our defences. Their combination of populist rhetoric and terrorist sympathetic language undermines our security and defence.

It is only the Conservative Party that recognises the seriousness of the threats and dangers we face. We understand that we cannot take our values, or the freedoms they protect, for granted. Previous generations fought to defend them, and this generation must be prepared to do the same. Power is once again the ultimate currency in international politics, and hard power must be at the foundation of our approach. That's why it's only the Conservative Party which has put forward a credible and fully costed plan to get defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

We will cut back the bloated welfare state and make tough choices to pay for this, which Labour and other political parties don't have the willpower to do. We will also invest £10bn in new missile defence capabilities through 'Britannia Shield' and strengthen our technology and military power as we will always put national security first.

But military power alone is not enough.

Defence, diplomacy, foreign aid, trade, technology and soft power must work towards the same strategic objective. Britain needs a genuinely integrated foreign policy that strengthens our alliances, builds resilience and denies hostile states the opportunity to exploit our weaknesses. Today’s report from the Coalition for Global Prosperity and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung sets out some of the ways to do that, including by tailoring our foreign aid specifically for containing the power and influence of Russia and China.

We should also change the way we look at alliances. The post-Cold War inertia has fostered a dangerous belief that our alliances require no effort, leading us to outsource the fundamental responsibility of our security to others, particularly the United States. Alliance must not mean dependence. European nations need to take greater responsibility for the security of our continent.

Many of our European allies have demonstrated greater resolve to spend more on defence. 2026 estimates indicate that Lithuania has surged its defence spending to 5.3% of GDP, with Estonia at 5.1%, Latvia at 4.9% and Poland at 4.7%. This shift toward rearmament is mirrored in the Nordics and Germany. Britain is rapidly becoming the laggard of the NATO alliance thanks to the reckless complacency displayed by Labour.

The lesson of the Cold War is clear. The Soviet Union ultimately could not match the combined economic, military and political strength of the free world. We face that contest again today, but against a more powerful grouping led by China and Russia.

The free world must have the strength to deter aggression, the resilience to withstand coercion and the confidence to defend the values on which our prosperity depends. That requires strength, unity and political resolve. The Conservative Party has the understanding, the values and determination to provide it.

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Dame Priti Patel is the Conservative MP for Witham and former Shadow Foreign Secretary.

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