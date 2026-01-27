Revel Collective: List of the 21 venues closed
Administrators for the chain said 14 Revolution Bars venues, six Revolucion de Cuba sites and one pub under its Peach Pubs division have closed.
The Revel Collective has closed 21 venues, resulting in 591 job losses, after collapsing into administration.
Administrators for the chain said 14 Revolution Bars venues, six Revolucion de Cuba sites and one pub under its Peach Pubs division have closed.
These sites were not included in a sale of the group’s brands and assets, which secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.
Here is a list of the 21 venues closed with immediate effect:
Revolution:
Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales
Durham – County Durham
Exeter – Devon
Glasgow, Renfield St – Scotland
Huddersfield – West Yorkshire
Ipswich – Suffolk
Leeds Electric Press – West Yorkshire
Leicester – Leicestershire
Manchester, Oxford Road – Greater Manchester
Manchester, Parsonage Gardens – Greater Manchester
Nottingham Cornerhouse – Nottinghamshire
Plymouth – Devon
Preston – Lancashire
Sheffield – South Yorkshire
Revolucion de Cuba:
Aberdeen – Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales
Derby – Derbyshire
Harrogate – North Yorkshire
Liverpool – Merseyside
Reading – Berkshire
Peach Pubs:
The Almanack, Kenilworth – Warwickshire