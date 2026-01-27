The Revel Collective has closed 21 venues, resulting in 591 job losses, after collapsing into administration.

Administrators for the chain said 14 Revolution Bars venues, six Revolucion de Cuba sites and one pub under its Peach Pubs division have closed.

These sites were not included in a sale of the group’s brands and assets, which secure the future of 41 sites and 1,582 jobs.

Here is a list of the 21 venues closed with immediate effect:

Revolution:

Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales

Durham – County Durham

Exeter – Devon

Glasgow, Renfield St – Scotland

Huddersfield – West Yorkshire

Ipswich – Suffolk

Leeds Electric Press – West Yorkshire

Leicester – Leicestershire

Manchester, Oxford Road – Greater Manchester

Manchester, Parsonage Gardens – Greater Manchester

Nottingham Cornerhouse – Nottinghamshire

Plymouth – Devon

Preston – Lancashire

Sheffield – South Yorkshire

Revolucion de Cuba:

Aberdeen – Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Cardiff – South Glamorgan, Wales

Derby – Derbyshire

Harrogate – North Yorkshire

Liverpool – Merseyside

Reading – Berkshire

Peach Pubs:

The Almanack, Kenilworth – Warwickshire