Nicola Coughlan, Hugh Bonneville and Matt Lucas have joined a campaign to protest against artificial intelligence (AI) voice cloning.

Save Our Voices Now, which is also being backed by Luke Evans, Jen Brister, Siobhan McSweeney and Pearl Mackie, aims to stop the practice which sees AI technology used to replicate a real person’s voice to say anything it is prompted to.

Paddington star Bonneville said: “My voice is unique, it’s mine, it’s part of my identity.

Around 80 actors have signed the open letter (Save Our Voices Now)

“So is yours.

“That’s worth speaking up about.”

He jokingly added: “The quote was handwritten, not created by AI.”

Around 80 people have added their signatures to an open letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham and a Gov.uk petition has been launched to ask for everyone in Britain to be given ownership of their voice as part of their statutory rights.

Derry Girls actress McSweeney said: “I’m deeply worried that legislation, contracts, working practices and ethics, and artists’ rights are not being considered or protected as quickly as AI technology is progressing.

“I believe that there is a way to work alongside AI and to use it as a tool that benefits us rather than rendering us obsolete.

“This is an existential problem and needs to be controlled legislatively as soon as possible.

“My voice is one of my tools.

“In order to adapt and move with technological advances, I don’t see why we should remove the human from the equation.

Siobhan McSweeney said she was ‘deeply worried’ about the practice (Ian West/PA)

“Our audiences want that human connection.

“Not AI.”

The campaign claims that 28% of UK adults report they have been targeted by a voice-cloning scam.

Save Our Voices Now founder Peter Caulfield said: “In just three seconds, with the right AI system, your voice can be cloned, stolen and reinterpreted without your knowledge.

“It’s a Black Mirror episode, except this isn’t fiction.

“It’s happening right now.

“The bottom line is the Government is allowing AI companies to steal and profit from artists’ voices without their consent.

“They are also allowing criminals to use AI to clone people’s identities and threaten everyone.

“We need to use our real voices now to stop it.”

It comes as Denmark is making legal reforms to give its citizens legal ownership over their own face, body and voice, allowing them to demand removal of unauthorised AI content and seek compensation.