A £300 doll’s house and a K-Pop Demon Hunters singing doll are set to be among the bestselling toys this Christmas, according to early predictions by John Lewis.

The retailer said physical toys that bring families together to play in their homes will be be in favour over screen time this year.

A new top 10 list predicts the purchases that are likely to dominate wish lists, more than four months ahead of Christmas Day.

It features a wooden breakfast-in-bed set, tapping into the popular lifestyle trend of “slow living”, a set of magic tricks for at-home entertainment and a £299.95 Le Toy Van Paddington doll’s house.

John Lewis said family play time was having a ‘revival’ (John Lewis/PA)

John Lewis said the group of toys is likely to spark interest in intergenerational role play and family-orientated games this festive season.

Other predicted bestsellers include popular culture-fuelled collectibles for children like the K-Pop Demon Hunters Rumi singing doll and Momiji’s Sugar Plum Wood message doll.

It comes as retail chains like HMV and The Works said they have seen a resurgence in demand for “physical ownership” of toys, games and collectibles among children as well as families looking for screen-free activities.

Meanwhile, John Lewis said the Micro Scooters Gruffalo Scooter was predicted to be a top-selling item this Christmas, which it is selling for £116.95, amid soaring demand for Gruffalo-themed toys.

Alan Wright, toy expert and buyer at John Lewis, said: “As a nation, we’re witnessing a ‘great play revival’, with ‘playtime’ toys – think those that encourage collaboration, creativity and outdoor adventure – making up nearly half of all sales in the John Lewis toy department.

“Families are actively choosing connection over collection and swapping screen time for shared experiences that create lasting memories.”

A full list of John Lewis’s top 10 predicted bestselling toys, in price order:

1. Momiji Sugar Plum Wood Message Doll, £14.99 (15+ years)

2. John Lewis Wooden Breakfast in Bed Set £24 (2+ years)

3. K-Pop Demon Hunters Rumi Singing Doll, £34.99 (4+)

4. Marvin’s Magic Treasured Tricks Wooden Set, £39.99 (6+)

5. Mon Ami Colette Duck Soft Toy, £40 (suitable from birth)

6. Connetix Ball Run Launcher Pack Set, £45 (3+ years)

7. Plus-Plus Learn To Build Space Superset, £49.99 (5+) Exclusive to John Lewis

8. LEGO Icons 10361 Winter Village Collection Holiday Express Train, £109.99 (adult supervision)

9. Micro Scooters Mini Micro Eco Gruffalo Foldable LED Scooter £116.95

10. Le Toy Van Paddington Doll’s House £299.95 (3+), with furniture for the full house at £69.95