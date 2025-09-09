Shopping centre landlord Hammerson has appointed Rob Wilkinson to take over as its new boss next year.

The Birmingham Bullring owner said Mr Wilkinson, who is currently the boss of AEW Europe, will join the business as chief executive officer designate in December.

He will then take the chief executive role fully in January next year.

The Hammerson board said Mr Wilkinson “stood out” following a rigorous recruitment process for the new chief.

It comes after current boss Rita-Rose Gagne announced in June that she will leave in 2026 after five years leading the business.

Her replacement joins Hammerson, which also owns Brent Cross shopping centre, after 11 years leading AEW Europe, the property investment business which owns assets in Canary Wharf and central Birmingham.

Mr Wilkinson said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as CEO of Hammerson and look forward to working with the team.

“Under Rita-Rose’s leadership the company has completed a major turnaround of the portfolio and restructured the balance sheet, firmly establishing Hammerson in a new phase of growth.

“I am excited to continue this journey, advancing the company’s unique portfolio of prime retail and leisure anchored city destinations.”

The new boss will receive an annual salary of £620,000 once he starts the role.

Robert Noel, chairman of Hammerson, said: “We are delighted to be appointing Rob Wilkinson as the next CEO of Hammerson.

“Rob is an established and proven real estate leader who brings a wealth of experience and a track record of delivering shareholder value.

“Through a rigorous recruitment process, Rob stood out from a strong field of candidates as someone who was able to translate strategic insight into shareholder value creation through exceptional leadership.”