A smart buoy that vessels can use to charge while at sea is being trialled off the coast of Scotland.

It is hoped the device, developed by Aberdeenshire-based engineering firm Oasis Marine, could ultimately help cut emissions from shipping.

Oasis Marine is initially targeting the buoys at maintenance ships servicing offshore wind farms, saying it will enable them to charge safely away from wind turbines.

The Oasis Power Buoys will be connected to wind turbine generators by subsea cables, allowing boats to recharge with low-cost clean energy.

All aspects of offshore performance, including vessel approach, mooring, power connection and safety, are now being tested by a prototype which has been deployed in the Cromarty Firth.

Oasis Marine said vessels using the mooring buoys will be able to pull up, plug in and replenish their power supplies.

George Smith, Oasis Marine founder and chief technical officer, said: “Offshore wind has revolutionised energy production and now we’re doing the same for the vessels that keep those wind farms running.

“But this is about more than just one buoy. We’re building the infrastructure that can help global shipping decarbonise on a vast scale.

“We’ve developed technology that’s elegantly simple by applying hard-won lessons from the oil and gas industry.

The device is being targeted at vessels servicing offshore wind farms (Oasis Marine/PA)

“We know from experience that anything going offshore has to be reliable – and simplicity is a cornerstone of reliability.”The prototype is expected to remain in the water until early summer next year so its performance can be assessed.

The company said feasibility studies have shown offshore charging of hybrid and electric support vessels is technically and operationally viable with the device.

It said vessels with diesel or marine gas oil engines can also use the Oasis Power Buoy as it can be used to power on-board systems such as electrics, heating and air conditioning.

Oasis Marine said the device can be retrofitted to existing wind turbine generators or incorporated into new designs.

While the buoy is being targeted at maintenance ships servicing offshore windfarms, it is hoped it could in future help reduce pollution from other vessels such as merchant ships, cruise liners and service vessels for oil and gas platforms.

Trials in the Cromarty Firth are being backed by a Scottish Enterprise Grant and a crowdfunding initiative which launched this month.