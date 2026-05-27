Uber passengers with safety concerns will be able to use the app to record the audio of their journey from Thursday.

The ride-hailing company said the feature will give users “extra peace of mind”.

Passengers will be able to activate audio recording through the app either before or during a trip, and then press a button to start recording.

The content will be encrypted and stored on the passenger’s device.

The encrypted data will be deleted after two weeks if a report is not made (PA)

It will only be accessible to Uber, and only if it is uploaded through the app as part of a safety report.

It will be deleted after two weeks if a report is not made.

Drivers will be notified if audio recording is activated before a trip, and will have the option of cancelling the booking without penalty.

Uber is also introducing a verified badge which will show on the profile of a passenger who has had their personal details cross-checked with third-party databases or has chosen to upload an official identity document and a selfie.

This will be shown to drivers when the user requests a ride from next week.

Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem said: “We are always investing in new ways to make journeys even safer.

“These new safety features provide both riders and drivers with extra peace of mind.

“Riders can record the audio of their journeys securely, and drivers can feel more confident about who is getting in their car.”

Drivers will be notified if audio recording is activated before a trip (Alamy/PA)

Local transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe when travelling, whether they are a passenger or a driver.

“I welcome Uber taking further steps to strengthen safety on its platform, giving people greater confidence when using private hire services, and showing how technology can help make everyday journeys safer.”

Lucy Duckworth, of the Survivors Trust, which represents rape and sexual abuse support services, said: “We have to create a safety-first culture as a society, where people respect each other and unsafe behaviour is challenged.

“These two new features are a positive step toward giving drivers and riders more confidence on their journey.”

Kola Olalekan, an Uber driver and branch secretary for the GMB union, said: “I’m really glad to know that Uber riders can now be verified, something GMB have been requesting from Uber for a while.

“PHV (private hire vehicle) drivers pick-up passengers from a huge range of areas, at all hours.

“Seeing a verification badge is going to give me extra confidence and makes me much more likely to accept a booking.”