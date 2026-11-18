Travel group Jet2 has cut its winter holiday programme as it looks to manage soaring fuel costs amid the Iran war.

The package holiday firm, which is also the UK’s third-largest airline, said it had reduced its seat capacity by 240,000 since early September for the winter season – a 3.6% drop year-on-year, with its recent Gatwick expansion stripped out.

It held off from giving full-year profit guidance and said it would continue to “take responsible action” on its capacity in the face of higher jet fuel prices.

The group bought much of its fuel in advance to help fix costs, but is seeing steep increases in costs for the proportion that is not hedged as the conflict in the Middle East continues to wreak havoc on global energy and oil markets.

Jet2 said customers are continuing to book closer to departure (PA)

Half-year results on Wednesday showed the firm’s pre-tax profits dropped by nearly a fifth, down 19% to £652.2 million for the six months to September 30, despite revenues rising 5% to a record £5.63 billion and passenger numbers lifting 9% to 15.4 million – the highest in its history.

Jet2 said: “We have acted decisively to manage winter 2026-27 sale seat capacity in response to elevated unhedged jet fuel forward prices, reducing capacity by 240,000 seats since early September.

“While it remains premature to provide guidance for full-year profitability given the proportion of the winter season still to book and continued volatility in jet fuel prices for our remaining unhedged requirement, we will continue to take responsible action on seat capacity and operating costs in response to the external environment.”

It added: “Customers are continuing to book closer to departure, as they did in summer 2026, and our flexible model is well placed to capture this demand.

“Package holiday pricing remains resilient.”