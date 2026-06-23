A new AI-powered scam feature to help break fraudsters’ “spells” and help people to think twice before transferring money has been created by Starling Bank.

The feature is part of the in-app Starling Assistant, launched by the bank in March 2026, which lets customers use voice or natural language to ask questions about their money and plan transfers and budgeting.

The assistant now incorporates a “scam intelligence” tool that Starling launched in 2025 to help spot fraudulent online marketplace ads, which has been expanded to detect several types of fraud and coach customers on what to do next.

For example, a customer could say they have been asked to transfer £3,000 for a plane ticket for their new partner.

Starling Assistant can detect the initial signs of a romance scam, the bank said, and ask a series of questions, such as why their partner cannot fund it themselves, where they met, and how long they have been in a relationship.

The AI agent will say whether it is likely to be a scam, and suggest a call with the bank’s support team to discuss it further.

Harriet Rees, Starling Bank’s group chief information officer, said: “We want anyone and everyone to realise that they too could be a victim of a scam.

“That starts with asking simple questions, and being inquisitive about what you plan to spend.”

Lord Hanson, minister for fraud said: “We’re investing £250 million as part of our new fraud strategy to crackdown on this criminality.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to dismantle criminal networks, bring fraudsters to justice and strengthen protections for victims.”