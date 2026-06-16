Upmarket cinema chain Everyman has said it is considering abandoning its listing on London’s junior stock market following pressure from top investors and amid a torrid few years for its share price.

The company told investors that its top three shareholders were pushing to cancel the trading of its shares on the AIM (Alternative Investment Market).

These shareholders, who are directors of the company and have a combined stake worth 45.6%, are joined by investors with a shareholding of at least 11% who would be “supportive” of plans to delist, according to the company’s board.

It stressed that there was no certainty that proposals to exit AIM – London’s junior stock market – would go ahead and that any delisting would need to be approved by shareholders.

Everyman did not share its reasons for the potential delisting, but it comes as its share price has recently dropped to historic lows.

Shares are currently trading at around 35p, less than half their value when trading began 13 years ago, and a sharp drop from the all-time high of almost £2.50 per share in 2018.

The company’s share price suffered following the pandemic when cinemas were forced to close, and has been gradually declining for several years.

Despite this, Everyman told investors that its financial performance had been improving over recent months, bolstered by a strong showing for the latest roster of film releases.

Cinema admissions totalled 2.2 million over the 21 weeks to May 28, up 23% compared with the previous year, and revenues were up by more than a quarter to £58.5 million.

Adjusted earnings were up by 45% year-on-year to £9.4 million for the period.

It said the latest slate of films had been appealing to its customers and was helping it gain a bigger share of the market – including Wuthering Heights, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Project Hail Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Everyman, which runs 49 cinemas across the UK, strives to offer a more premium cinema experience with smaller theatres, sofas and a food and drinks menu that can be delivered to seats.

It also offers memberships from £95 a year up to £680 a year for free cinema tickets, discounts and previews.