Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and a pull-along wooden dog voiced by Paul Whitehouse star in this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad about making an effort to find a thoughtful gift.

Dame Kristin, who most recently starred in Slow Horses, plays grandmother Gloria, who welcomes her family into her well-appointed London home on Christmas Eve, only to be disheartened by her two young grandchildren Freddie and Maggie messing up her immaculate study in a quest to relieve their boredom.

Grandchildren Freddie and Maggie in the 2026 John Lewis Christmas ad (John Lewis/PA)

Set to a Sam Fender cover of You Can’t Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones, Gloria retrieves her old toy dog Pickles – a vintage pull-along Little Snoopy from the attic to keep them entertained, to no avail.

Pickles springs to life, berating Gloria – who has lost confidence in buying her grandchildren a gift they will appreciate – for her lack of effort, telling her: “You can do better than cash.”

Pickles drags Gloria out of the house on a last-minute gift mission, with the pair flying through the streets of London by tuk-tuk to John Lewis.

Toy dog Pickles is the co-star of this year’s ad (John Lewis/PA)

On Christmas morning, Freddie and Maggie find their Christmas cards empty of the expected cash but are instead handed a key by Gloria, which opens the door to her study now transformed into a “Gran Cave” with sparkling lights, disco balls and a turntable for playing music and dancing together.

Dame Kristin said: “I simply couldn’t resist the opportunity to lead a John Lewis Christmas advert – it’s such a cherished part of the festive season.

“Plus, Gloria’s journey captured my heart straight away.

“She represents so many parents and grandparents who want nothing more than to create lasting memories with the younger generation.

“Working alongside Pickles to create the ‘Gran Cave’ was an absolute joy, and I hope the ad brings a big smile to families across the UK this Christmas.”

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas travelling by tuk-tuk in the 2026 Christmas ad (John Lewis/PA)

Fender said: “It was a privilege to rework such an iconic song by such a legendary band.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we re-recorded the children’s choir with the kids from my old school, John Spence Community High School, and we arranged a brass section with the Easington Colliery Band.”

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said: “I’m a fan of Sam’s work, so I was pleased to hear he was covering one of my songs.

“I think he’s done a great job with it.”

Proceeds from the sale of the single, backed with Fender’s 2020 cover of Winter Song, will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity selected by the artist, and Action for Children, John Lewis’s charity partner for its Building Happier Futures programme.

Dame Kristin said she could not resist being in a John Lewis Christmas ad (John Lewis/PA)

Rosie Hanley, marketing and loyalty director at John Lewis, said: “The John Lewis Christmas advert is a beloved tradition, but for its 20th edition we wanted it to feel extra special.

“Bringing in the sparkle of Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Fender has helped bring this story to life beautifully.

“It’s a storyline that so many of our customers will relate to; I’ve definitely resorted to putting cash in an envelope for fear of getting it wrong.

“But our message this year is simple: ‘Don’t give up on giving.’

“We hope this restores the nation’s gift-giving confidence and encourages customers to rediscover the joy of choosing something truly thoughtful for the people they love.”

The ad premieres on John Lewis social channels, including YouTube and Instagram, from 7.30am on November 3 before running on ITV and Channel 4 between 8pm and 9.15pm.