Britain’s electricity grid operator has issued another plea to the industry for more power generation amid the third heatwave of the year.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) said it was forecasting a tight period for electricity margins for Thursday evening due to “extreme temperatures” in Europe.

It is the third so-called electricity margin notice issued by Neso this year, which are more typically sent during cold spells in the winter when more people are heating their homes.

But extreme heat also puts pressure on the electricity system by making processes less efficient, including generation from nuclear power plants, gas stations and water cooling systems.

It also means people are using more electricity for fans and air conditioning to keep cool.

The notice sends a message to the electricity market that the operator would like a greater safety cushion, or margin, between power demand and supply for a limited period.

This allows production to increase if necessary to increase capacity in the grid.

Neso said it does not signal that blackouts are imminent or that there is not enough generation to meet demand.

The notice is in place for between 6.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesman said: “Our forecasts indicate tight electricity margins during tomorrow evening’s peak period.

“This is due to extreme temperatures across Europe, reducing the availability of some generation.”

The UK has entered its third heatwave of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Neso said it would “continue to monitor conditions closely and take any actions necessary to maintain secure electricity supplies”.

The body, which is tasked with balancing the nation’s electricity supply with demand, sent callouts for more power generation twice in June.

Both were cancelled ahead of time, indicating Neso was confident in supply levels for the period.

Health and fire warnings have been issued this week as temperatures soar in the third heatwave of the year.

The heat is expected to peak on Thursday and Friday when temperatures will “widely exceed 30C” across the UK, and some areas in England could hit 36C, according to the Met Office.