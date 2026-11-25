Every effort must be made to project the jobs of Poundland staff in Northern Ireland, the Economy Minister has said, as they face the possibility of becoming unemployed before Christmas.

The discount retailer has fallen into administration after failing to secure a takeover deal, putting about 11,000 jobs in total at risk, including those of staff in 28 stores in Northern Ireland.

The chain, which runs roughly 600 stores, has held urgent talks over the past month to seek a buyer but has entered insolvency after failing to strike a deal before a key deadline late on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said her department will “monitor the situation closely” and ensure support is available for workers in Northern Ireland should they be affected.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said every effort must be made to project the jobs of Poundland staff in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The news that Poundland has entered administration will understandably cause huge concern for the workers impacted and their families,” she said.

“The immediate priority must be protecting as many jobs and stores as possible, and I would encourage all parties involved in the administration process to work towards that objective.

“Where employees are impacted, it is vital that they are treated fairly and with respect, and that the proper redundancy processes are followed, with workers receiving everything to which they are entitled.”

AlixPartners confirmed that experts from the corporate finance firm have been hired as administrators for Poundland.

The retailer will continue to trade from its stores as the administrators seek a sale of the retailer and its assets, such as stores.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the closures will impact Northern Ireland beyond the stores themselves.

Mr Roberts said: “With the likely closure of all 28 Poundland stores across Northern Ireland now a sad reality, our immediate concern must be for the staff and their families who face the prospect of losing their jobs so close to Christmas.

“The impact will extend far beyond the loss of these stores. The reduction in footfall from these closures will also have serious consequences for surrounding traders and businesses on our local high streets, an impact that must not be overlooked.

“This is undoubtedly another significant blow to our high streets at a time when local businesses are already facing considerable challenges.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the closures will impact Northern Ireland beyond the stores themselves (Liam McBurney/PA)

Gordon Brothers bought the business for £1 early last year before overseeing a major overhaul, which included shutting more than 100 shops, including 11 in Northern Ireland.

Poundland’s ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity, but failed to secure a deal.

Administrators said the sale talks failed to “identify a viable solvent solution” for Poundland as a whole.

It is likely the group will be broken up, with retailers such as Tesco and B&M already having expressed interest in buying parts of the company, including stores.

A spokeswoman for the administrators said: “We appreciate this is a deeply concerning time for all involved: customers, suppliers and, in particular, Poundland colleagues.

“Our priority now is to work with all stakeholders, including representatives from Government and Usdaw, as we identify the best possible route forward.”