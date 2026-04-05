Buying second-hand has been the first choice for one in 10 consumers when purchasing items other than food so far this year, according to a survey.

Some 8% of people of all ages report using reselling sites as their main way of buying non-grocery goods so far in 2026, rising to 15% of those aged 18 to 24, the poll for KPMG found.

Based on personal income, those earning between £30,000 and £35,000 have bought the most using resale platforms this year.

A third of people (33%) say they have sold an item via a reselling site this year, averaging five items across all age groups.

Those earning between £35,000 and £40,000 say they have sold the most items, on average, KPMG found.

A fifth of people (18%) have yet to sell an item on reselling sites this year, but plan to do so at some point.

Asked which best described the type of retailer they have bought non-grocery items from, 21% said they mainly shopped online from UK marketplaces such as Amazon or retailer sites such as Tesco or B&Q.

A fifth (19%) shopped mainly in the stores of well-known UK retailers and 14% mainly bought items online from UK stores.

Some 5% shopped mainly only from international marketplaces such as Shein or Temu, 5% mainly from independent UK retailers, and 14% said they had not bought anything that was not groceries.

Linda Ellett, head of consumer and retail for KPMG UK, said: “The growth of consumer-to-consumer selling platform use is shaking up the UK retail landscape, with a combination of factors increasing the popularity of buying and selling pre-loved goods.

“These range from the ability to buy cheaper, making some extra money, consumer belief in sustainability, the range and quality of items offered, through to the simplicity and convenience of use.

“Resale popularity is impacting the purchasing of new items on the high street and reacting to the clear demand case for reselling and pre-loved items, some retailers are introducing their own reuse services – offering refurb and authenticity as potential reasons to choose them over a consumer-to-consumer platform.

“With the cost of living remaining high and sustainability a consumer priority, reuse growth looks set to continue.”

OnePoll surveyed 3,000 UK consumers between March 5-16.