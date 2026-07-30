Car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has revealed plans to cut hundreds of jobs as part of a major transformation plan.

It comes as the group continues its recovery from a major cyber attack which caused it to halt production last year and US tariff measures.

It is understood that fewer than 300 jobs will be affected at the UK’s largest car maker.

The company, which employs about 30,000 people across the UK and roughly 10,000 overseas, did not disclose where jobs will be hit.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut hundreds of jobs (David Jones/PA)

JLR makes most of its cars in factories in the UK, including Solihull, West Midlands and Halewood, Merseyside, and Slovakia.

A company spokesman said: “As we evolve our operating model to accelerate the growth of our house of brands and deliver our next-generation vehicles, we are transforming our business to improve decision-making and performance.

“As part of our ongoing transformation initiatives, we have launched a limited redeployment and displacement programme.

“Impacted colleagues will be supported to find alternative roles wherever possible, alongside the option of voluntary early exit.”

Last month, JLR said it planned to cut around £1.7 billion in costs over the coming years to help support its recovery.

It indicated it would secure the savings through cuts in areas like materials, warranty and fixed costs.

JLR has been recovering from a cyber attack last year which had major impact on the business, its employees and the wider UK economy.

The carmaker was forced to stop production at its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 last year, which weighed on sales in late 2025 and led to heavy financial losses.