Halfords is expected to deliver improved profits for the past year after strong recent trading, amid progress in the retailer’s growth strategy.

Shares in the London-listed motoring and cycling retailer have been steered around 30% higher since the start of the year on the back of positive recent momentum.

Investors will be hopeful for another strong update when the company reveals its figures to the year to April on Thursday June 25.

Shares in the motoring and cycling retailer have been steered around 30% higher since the start of the year (Halfords/PA)

In April, Halfords said it was on track to deliver underlying profits at the “upper end” of its original guidance of between £36 million to £41.2 million for the past year.

A consensus of analysts is predicting it will unveil an underlying pre-tax profit of £40.3 million for the year as a result, before further increases over the next two years.

That increase would represent an almost 5% improvement year-on-year.

Bosses indicated that the positive performance was linked to stronger trading across both its retail and autocentre operations.

The group has been pushing forward with its “fit for the future” growth strategy, which has sought to improve operational efficiency.

The strategy has also seen the firm invest significantly into its motoring services operation, particularly through the opening of dozens of Fusion garages, which integrate retail and garages together.

Halfords has said it is on track to open 150 of these garages by 2027.

Peel Hunt’s Jonathan Pritchard indicated that boss Henry Birch is helping to drive improvements across the firm.

He said: “Halfords has enjoyed full-year 2026 more than most, with positive LFL and market share gains.

“Henry Birch, the new chief executive, will likely brush off plaudits, but there are signs that his finessing of the offer and best practice are beginning to work.”

Analysts have suggested that shareholders will be keen for more details on strategic progress from the boss.

Meanwhile, Halfords also revealed in its previous update that it has seen stronger growth from its cycling arm.

The cycling division is expected to confirm sales growth of 6.4% for the past year.