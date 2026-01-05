The UK’s FTSE 100 index has closed above 10,000 points for the first time, marking a milestone for the blue-chip share index following a rally at the start of the year.

The index, which tracks the performance of the 100 biggest firms listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), crossed the threshold after a late afternoon spurt.

It closed 53.43 points higher, or 0.54%, at 10,004.57 on Monday.

A strong trading session for mining and defence stocks helped lift the index higher as investors reacted steadily to political turbulence in Venezuela.

A new year rally for the FTSE 100 led to it passing the milestone level during intraday trading on Friday, but it failed to close above it.

It follows a standout year for London’s top tier, which rose by 21.5% in 2025 – the biggest increase since 2009.

It also closed at new record highs on more than 40 occasions during the year’s trading.

The index was strengthened by the soaring share prices of some of its constituents, including precious metal miners, defence and financial services firms.