Around one in three adults owns a vintage music player, according to an insurer.

Some 34% of people surveyed for Aviva said they own a vintage music player, such as a vinyl record player, a cassette tape player or a vintage radio.

People aged 80-plus were particularly likely to own a vinyl record player, with nearly two-fifths (39%) of those surveyed doing so.

But vinyl record players also prove popular among the younger generations, with 18% of Gen Z 18 to 28-year-olds and and 16% of Millennials aged 29 to 44 owning one.

The survey also indicated a preference for using older gadgets for other hobbies, with two-fifths (40%) of people surveyed owning a digital camera and a fifth (20%) owning an analogue or polaroid camera.

Just 11% said they own a newer form of camera such as a specialist action camera or drone.

Hannah Davidson, a senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “Despite younger generations growing up in the of era of the iPod, MP3 player and CD player, it’s interesting to see a potential shift towards more nostalgic – and potentially costly – ways of enjoying music – even in a digital-first world.

“Record players are often more intricate and can easily be damaged.

“Some home insurance policies offer an optional add‑on, known as accidental damage cover, which can provide cover for things like accidental spills or breakages.

“Accidents happen and home insurance can help provide peace of mind knowing that your items are protected.”

Aviva commissioned Censuswide to survey more than 2,000 people across the UK in March.