Three major firms have been fined £6 million for misleading sales tactics, the competition watchdog said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fined Wayfair £4.8 million for false time-limited offers, Appliances Direct £1.2 million and ordered it to refund customers about £432,000, and Gold’s Gym £45,000 and ordered to refund customers about £9,000.

Wayfair and Appliances Direct were fined for misleading customers with time-limited offers that did not end when they said they would, while Appliances Direct also automatically opted customers into paid-for extras.

Gold’s Gym was fined for not giving the total price for memberships, including the joining fee, in a clear and timely way.

Customers of Appliances Direct and Gold’s Gym will receive about £440,000 in refunds as a result of the action.

The CMA said both firms would contact affected customers about their refund, and customers do not need to take any action.

Hayley Fletcher, senior director for consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Whether buying a new sofa, a washing machine, or joining a gym, people should see genuine, accurate prices and offers – and decide for themselves whether they want optional extras.

“At a time when many households are carefully managing their budgets, people shouldn’t lose out because of misleading sales tactics.

“The time is up for this kind of behaviour. Businesses must treat their customers fairly and make sure they comply with the law – or risk hefty fines.”