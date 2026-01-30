Energy regulator Ofgem has said smart meter customers facing delays or failed installations could receive £40 compensation from next month.

Ofgem said tougher smart meter rules will come into force from February, having originally announced plans last March to improve the smart meter experience for consumers.

It said households will automatically receive £40 when they have to wait more than six weeks for a smart meter appointment, an installation appointment fails due to a fault within the supplier’s control, or when a supplier does not provide a resolution plan for a reported issue within five working days.

Last year, Ofgem announced plans to review its guaranteed standards of performance for smart meters, to introduce new rules for energy suppliers.

These new guaranteed standards will support the continued rollout of smart meters to households across the UK.

The watchdog said more than 900,000 previously non-operating smart meters have been repaired or replaced since 2024.

More than 70% of households across the UK currently have a smart meter or advanced meter, according to government statistics.

Ofgem said it will review its standards again in early 2027 to make sure they are meeting the needs of consumers.

Melissa Giordano, deputy director of systems and processes at Ofgem, said: “Smart meters offer customers accurate bills, cheaper tariffs, and real-time energy use tracking.

“Every customer who wants a smart meter should get one quickly, and it should work from day one.

“These new rules will set clear expectations of suppliers, drive better performance, and protect consumers when things go wrong.”