Deliveroo is seeking to eat further into the midweek dinner market as it launches a new family meal offering in collaboration with restaurant brands.

The takeaway delivery specialist said it is working with restaurant partners to create bespoke meal formats for the first time as part of the launch.

Deliveroo is partnering with more than 30 UK restaurant brands, such as Pizza Express, Wagamama, Bill’s and Dishoom, to offer large shareable meals for up to four people for £25 or under.

It said Family Dinneroo will be rolled out over the coming months to 30 towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales. It will also launch in Dublin next month.

Family Dinneroo will be rolled out over the coming months (Niall Carson/PA)

Customers will be able to order the larger sharing meals between 4.30pm and 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday.

It said the new offering is expected to help restaurants by increasing more activity from families during a traditionally quieter part of the week.

Families will also be able to schedule deliveries and order dishes up to five days in advance.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo, said: “Restaurant delivery has been traditionally perceived as an indulgent treat, reserved for a Friday night or weekend.

“Many of our restaurant partners believe this is not the case, and that delivery can play a greater role during the week.

“Family Dinneroo offers a way for restaurants to unlock new meal occasions and new customer demand during off-peak hours.”

Tom James, managing director at Bill’s said: “At Bill’s we’ve always believed food tastes better when it’s shared, especially with your family.

“We are incredibly excited to launch Family Dinneroo, and the opportunity to delight families across the country while enjoying meals together at home with fun, convenient, delicious and shareable options to suit busy mid-week schedules.”

These are the locations where Deliveroo will launch the service:

Bath

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Brighton

Bristol

Cambridge

Camberley

Canterbury

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Colchester

Coventry

Crawley

Dublin

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Leeds

Liverpool

London

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Norwich

Nottingham

Oxford

Portsmouth

Reading

Royal Tunbridge Wells

Sheffield

Southampton

York