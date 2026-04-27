Claire’s has shut all its 154 high street shops across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators for the fashion accessories chain said that around 1,300 workers will be made redundant as a result.

The move does not affect the retailer’s 356 concessions, including many in Asda stores, and its head office.

Claire’s Accessories shop in Princess Square Bracknell Shopping Centre (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The retailer – which is known for its jewellery, clothing accessories and ear-piercing services – was founded in the US and first launched in the UK in 1996.

It quickly expanded across UK high streets, but has come under pressure from low-priced online competitors in recent years.

The closures come after private equity owner Modella Capital hired Kroll to oversee the administration earlier this year.

Modella, which also owns former WH Smith high street business TG Jones and Hobbycraft, placed the brand into insolvency after it was hit by “alarming” weak Christmas trading.

It marked the second administration for the business in a matter of months, having originally been bought by Modella from administration in September last year.

Claire’s had already shut 145 stores, with around 1,000 jobs lost, during the previous administration last year.

A spokesman for Kroll said: “As of April 27, all Claire’s standalone stores in UK and Ireland have ceased trading.

“All store employees have been advised of redundancy.

“We understand an interested party is in discussion with a number of landlords with a view to taking new leases for some of the sites.”