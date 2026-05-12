Rachel Corp has stepped down as chief executive of ITN with immediate effect, the company has announced.

ITN said on Tuesday that Ms Corp had left her role after four years in post and would be replaced by Ian Rumsey.

After joining as a trainee, Ms Corp worked at the company for more than three decades and held a number of senior leadership roles across the organisation including editor of ITV News London, 5 News and ITV News before her time as chief executive.

Mr Rumsey is a Bafta- and RTS- winning producer who joined ITN in 2005 after beginning his career in newspapers.

He has held senior leadership roles at the company including programme editor of ITV News’ News at Ten to chief content officer at ITN Productions.

Ms Corp, who will remain at ITN until May 22 to ensure a smooth transition for her successor, said: “After a great deal of reflection, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as CEO and pursue new opportunities.

Ms Corp will remain at ITN until May 22, the firm said (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“ITN has been a huge part of my life and career for more than three decades, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented colleagues.

“I am incredibly proud to have led ITN during such a critical period for public service journalism and trusted content in a rapidly changing industry.

“Ian knows and cares deeply about ITN, and I cannot think of a better person to lead the organisation forward.

“I am excited for what comes next, and I wish Ian and everyone at ITN every success for the future.”

Mr Rumsey said: “ITN is a remarkable organisation, full of outstanding people, world-class journalism and storytelling — but, most of all, a unique attitude and spirit. Like all media businesses, we face real challenges, but we also have huge opportunities and enormous potential ahead of us.

“Rachel has given an enormous amount to ITN over many years, both as CEO and long before that, and she leaves with my friendship, admiration and thanks.

“I know everyone across the company will join me in wishing her every success for the future.”

Kyla Mullins, chair of the ITN board, said: “Ian is an outstanding editorial and executive leader who knows ITN exceptionally well, having worked across its news division and led ITN Productions for the best part of 20 years.

“We are delighted he will be leading the organisation into its next chapter.

“ITN remains one of the most respected and trusted news organisations in the UK and internationally, as well as a prolific content powerhouse at home and globally.

“While the wider media environment continues to evolve rapidly, we are confident in ITN’s future, the strength of our journalism and production teams, and the opportunities ahead.”