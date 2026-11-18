Employers with a total of more than half a million workers across their bases have joined up to a workplace-based initiative to help people build a savings buffer.

The scheme typically sees a proportion of an employee’s salary, chosen by them, automatically moved into their own accessible savings account.

Savers can access their money at any point.

BT, Home Bargains, Marks & Spencer and Veolia are among those to have joined the National Coalition for Workplace Savings.

Nearly 30 employers also including: Co-op, Bupa, Greene King, Burger King UK and Travelodge; have joined the coalition so far, representing more than 500,000 workers across their combined employee base.

The coalition works with employers to roll out and increase participation in workplace savings schemes for their employees.

Chancellor John Healey said: “When the car breaks down or the boiler goes on the blink, having savings is a lifeline for families.

“This partnership between Government and employers will ensure those families can build their rainy-day funds more easily, and on their own terms, giving them a bit of breathing space when they need it most.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said: “Supporting people to build a savings habit is a core part of the Government’s financial inclusion strategy.”

Richard Kirkman, chief executive of Veolia UK, said: “When we launched our financial wellbeing initiative the response was immediate: nearly 2,300 colleagues opened an account and collectively saved over half a million pounds (£588,000) directly through payroll in the first five months.”