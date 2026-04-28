Barclays and Tesco have announced a new fuel cashback offer to help ease motoring costs.

From Friday May 1 to July 31, Barclays customers will be able to earn 5% cashback on fuel purchases of £5 to £200 made using an eligible personal Barclays debit card at Tesco fuel stations.

This will be capped at £10 per calendar month per customer and Barclays said it is the date of the purchase that will apply to this, not when the person received the cashback.

The launch will be just in time for the early May bank holiday getaway, as drivers prepare for a busy weekend on the roads.

The conflict in the Middle East prompted a surge in fuel prices.

The new offer will also sit alongside Barclays’ £200 switching deal running for new customers who open a Barclays current account in the bank’s app before May 28.

Barclays said its latest “consumer spend report” indicated that while the majority UK adults remain confident in their household finances (67%) and the ability to live within their means (71%), fuel spending was leading an overall increase in essential spending.

Barclays regularly provides a range of cashback offers across areas of everyday spending for Blue Rewards, Premier and eligible Barclaycard customers.

Once registered for cashback rewards in the Barclays app, subject to terms and conditions, customers can get cashback at supermarkets alongside personalised offers.

Vim Maru, chief executive of Barclays UK, said: “Through our partnership with Tesco, we’re able to offer savings on fuel at a time when costs are rising, helping customers make their money go that bit further. This sits nicely alongside our £200 switcher offer for new customers wanting to open a Barclays current account.”

Tesco UK chief executive Ashwin Prasad said: “Thanks to our partnership with Barclays, Tesco shoppers across the country will now be able to get cashback when they fill up their tank at Tesco using their Barclays debit card.”

Barclays has placed full details of the cashback offer on its website. Some exclusions will apply, for example Esso filling stations are not included in the offer. An eligible personal Barclays debit card must be used to pay for the fuel.

Eligible cards may include those linked to a Barclays basic current account, a Barclays Bank account, a Premier current account, a Student Additions/Higher Education account or a Wealth current account.

People must be aged 18 or over and be a UK resident.

Barclays said people will usually get their cashback one to two working days after the fuel transaction has left their account. It will be paid into the account used to pay for the fuel.

The credit will appear as “Barclays Fuel CB” on the statement.