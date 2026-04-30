People flying to World Cup and Commonwealth Games events during the summer holidays could face disruption as airport workers consider industrial action in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

Aviation trade union Unite said that ICTS central search members based at Glasgow airport are being balloted for strike action after they rejected an “unacceptable” pay offer from the company.

Unite said that if the ballot is successful, strike action could start during the busiest period of the summer holidays coinciding with the Commonwealth Games which are being held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, and with the World Cup.

The ballot opens on May 1 and will close on May 21.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has warned ICTS that our members at Glasgow airport deserve a better pay offer than what is currently on the table.

“ICTS is a highly profitable company that can fully afford to make a decent pay offer. The company’s cavalier attitude and failure to make a fair pay offer has created this dispute.

“Unite will back our ICTS members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite said that around 170 ICTS workers have “emphatically” rejected a pay offer from the company.

It said ICTS workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights and also control access posts, cover mobile patrols and screen all deliveries.

Carrie Donoghue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has made it clear that there should be a far better pay offer which reflects the critical role our members perform at Glasgow airport. The reality is that the airport simply can’t operate without them.”

“It is ICTS that is putting the travelling public at risk during an expected very busy summer due to the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.”

ICTS has been asked for comment.