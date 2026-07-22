Falls in the cost of food, clothing, fuel and bus travel all helped push down the overall rate of inflation last month, more than offsetting a jump in the price of computer equipment and air fares.

The UK’s headline inflation rate in June stood at 2.6%, down from 2.8% in May and the lowest level since March 2025.

Food inflation stood at 1.6%, down from 2.1% and its lowest since August 2024.

A range of groceries recorded a lower rate of inflation in June than in May, according to Consumer Price Index data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The average cost of whole milk in June was 2.4% higher than it was a year earlier, compared with 7.2% in May; chocolate was 4.6% higher, compared with 8.3%; and eggs were 2.9% higher, compared with 4.3%.

Coffee, soft drinks, rice, meat and tea were among other items that saw inflation ease last month, while butter, yoghurt and cheese all saw a larger year-on-year drop in price in June than in May.

Pizzas and quiches swung from a year on year increase of 0.7% in May to a drop of 6.7% last month.

Margarine and other vegetable fats also saw a swing from positive (3.9%) to negative (-1.9%) inflation.

Petrol and diesel prices fell steadily throughout June, reflecting the temporary ceasefire in hostilities in the Middle East and the lower cost of crude oil.

This contributed to the downward pressure on inflation in the UK, particularly the price of diesel, which was up 27.4% year on year in June, compared with a larger rise of 34.6% in May.

Bus and coach fares averaged 0.2% less in June than a year earlier, compared with a rise of 3.7% in May.

The start of summer sales led to a fall in the price of clothes, with bigger discounts than last year, the ONS said.

Men’s clothing swung from positive to negative inflation, while the cost of children’s clothes saw a larger year on year drop in June than May.

There were some instances of inflation accelerating last month.

The average cost of air fares were up 3.1% year on year, a larger jump than 0.9% in May, while computer software swung from a fall of 7.1% in May to a rise of 0.1% in June.

Pasta, couscous, fish, breakfast cereals, mineral water and fresh fruit all saw a higher rate of inflation last month than in May.

But these upwards pressures were not enough to offset the combined fall in prices elsewhere.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to May, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to June.

– Examples where annual inflation has eased, ranked by the size of the change

Pizza & quiche: May up 0.7%, June down -6.7%

Margarine & vegetable fats: May up 3.9%, June down 1.9%

Whole milk: May up 7.2%, June up 2.4%

Passenger transport by bus & coach: May up 3.7%, June down 0.2%

Butter: May down 2.8%, June down 6.6%

Chocolate: May up 8.3%, June up 4.6%

Men’s clothing: May up 0.8%, June down 1.6%

Yoghurt: May down 0.6%, June down 2.5%

Coffee: May up 2.5%, June up 0.6%

Eggs: May up 4.3%, June up 2.9%

Potatoes: May up 0.5%, June down 0.9%

Cheese & curd: May down 2.4%, June down 3.2%

Women’s footwear: May down 0.7%, June down 1.2%

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated

Software: May down 7.1%, June up 0.1%

Personal computers: May down 10.0%, June down 3.9%

Passenger transport by air: May up 0.9%, June up 3.1%

Pasta & couscous: May up 4.1%, June up 6.1%

Edible ices & ice cream: May down 0.4%, June up 1.5%

Fish: May up 2.1%, June up 3.6%

Mineral/spring waters: May up 6.8%, June up 8.2%

Fresh or chilled fruit: May up 1.9%, June up 2.8%

Hotels & similar accommodation: May up 3.1%, June up 3.9%

Ready-made meals: May up 3.1%, June up 3.8%