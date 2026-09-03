Schools to close early over expected 'traffic disruption' for A66 crash funeral
The funeral is understood to be for Jakub Matusiak, also known as Jacob, who was one of five young men killed when a Volkswagen Passat hit a marked police car while going the wrong way down a dual carriageway
A number of schools in Middlesbrough are closing early on Friday as the first funeral for one of five young men killed in a head-on crash on the A66 takes place.
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Four schools have said they will shut their doors at lunchtime as “large numbers of people” are expected to descend on the area, causing “congestion and traffic disruption”.
The funeral is understood to be for Jakub Matusiak, also known as Jacob, who was one of five young men killed when a Volkswagen Passat hit a marked police car while going the wrong way down a dual carriageway.
Mr Matusiak, 23; Cole Worthy, 17; Theo Rae, 17; Makai Saddington, 18; and Michael Cahill, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two police officers in the other vehicle: Pc Matthew Blades, 37; and Pc Tom Clough, 38; were also killed in the incident.
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South Bank Primary School said it would be closing at 12pm on Friday “to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils”.
In a message posted on social media, head teacher Tammy Cooper said: A funeral is being held locally at St John’s church on Normanby Road that day and we are expecting large numbers of people in the area which will inevitably cause congestion and transport disruption in the immediate area.
“This decision has been reached after careful consideration of the potential impact on the departure of pupils, staff and families.
“We recognise the inconvenience this may cause and thank our families for their understanding and co-operation.”
Ms Cooper said the school also recognises “some pupils may feel upset or anxious about the funeral taking place locally” and the pastoral team would be available for support.
In a letter to parents, Mark Robinson, principal of Outwood Academy in Normanby, said the school would also close from midday after discussions between local headteachers and the council.
A vigil for Mr Cahill last week prompted criticism from MPs and police after a crowd set fire to a number of cars in Haswell, County Durham.