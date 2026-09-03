A number of schools in Middlesbrough are closing early on Friday as the first funeral for one of five young men killed in a head-on crash on the A66 takes place.

Four schools have said they will shut their doors at lunchtime as “large numbers of people” are expected to descend on the area, causing “congestion and traffic disruption”.

The funeral is understood to be for Jakub Matusiak, also known as Jacob, who was one of five young men killed when a Volkswagen Passat hit a marked police car while going the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

Mr Matusiak, 23; Cole Worthy, 17; Theo Rae, 17; Makai Saddington, 18; and Michael Cahill, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two police officers in the other vehicle: Pc Matthew Blades, 37; and Pc Tom Clough, 38; were also killed in the incident.

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