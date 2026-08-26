Cleveland Police have arrested a total of 17 people following the crash last Saturday which left seven dead

Aaron Saddington, 23, was handed a 20-month sentence after racing towards oncoming vehicles on the dual carriageway. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Issy Clarke

An uncle of one of the men killed in the A66 crash was jailed in June for driving on the wrong side of the same road during a near-identical police pursuit.

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Aaron Saddington, 23. Picture: Facebook

Cleveland Police have arrested a total of 17 people following the crash. On Tuesday, the force said it had arrested five more people with the assistance of the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit. The force said they were a boy aged 16, an 18-year-old and a man of 21, all on suspicion of participating in an organised crime group; a 55-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old on suspicion of making threats to kill. Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed when the Passat, which had been pursued by police, was driven the wrong way along the dual-carriageway and hit their marked armed response vehicle. The five people in the Passat, Cole Worthy, Theo Rae, 17, Makai Saddington, 18, and 23-year-olds Michael Robert Cahill and Jacob Matusiak, were pronounced dead at the scene at South Bank, early on Saturday.

Pc Tom Clough (left) and PC Matthew Blades, who died when a car going in the wrong direction hit a police car on the A66 near Middlesbrough. Picture: PA

His nephew, Makai Saddington, 18, was one of seven people who died in last Saturday's crash, . Picture: TikTok

Police had received reports early that morning of dangerous driving involving the Passat and a Volvo XC60, which was allegedly seen ramming properties. One of the damaged homes was a semi-detached property in Acklam belonging to Worthy’s father, BBC News reported. Images of the house have emerged showing collapsed brickwork and a smashed front window. Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox called the investigation "fast-moving and complex", with links to serious organised crime.

Emergency services at the scene as a murder investigation has been launched after two people died in a house fire near Middlesbrough. Picture: Alamy