'No evidence of tactical contact' used by police during wrong-way A66 crash after five men and two officers killed, initial investigation shows
There was no evidence that the police initiated contact with the Passat or used a stinger to try to stop it, the IOPC said
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A stinger and “tactical contact” were not used in the moments before a head-on collision on the A66 near Middlesbrough which killed two police officers and five young men, an initial investigation has found.
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The crash between a Volkswagen Passat and a marked Cleveland Police vehicle happened at South Bank at 3.39am on August 22 and followed a police pursuit which was abandoned.
PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough, who had not been following the Passat, were killed.
The five in the VW were Michael Cahill, 23, Theo Rae, 17, Cole Worthy, 17, Jakub Matusiak, 23, and Makai Saddington, 18.
Following an initial investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the pursuit began at 3.33am and six minutes and 12 seconds later, the Passat slowed as it approached the A66, turned right and headed the wrong way down the dual carriageway.
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The watchdog said the pursuing police driver did not follow the Passat along the wrong carriageway, turned off the blue warning lights and headed along the A66 on the right side of the road.
The IOPC said the Passat and the car containing Pc Clough and Pc Blades collided around 17 seconds later.
There was no evidence that the police initiated contact with the Passat or used a stinger to try to stop it, the IOPC said.
A forensic collision investigator was still working to ascertain the speed of both vehicles at the point of collision.
IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said: “I wish to again extend my sympathies to the family and friends of those involved, and to everyone who has been impacted by the loss of lives.
“We continue to recognise the devastating and long-lasting impact this incident has had on the families and those in the force, the policing community, and the wider local community.
“As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focused on establishing precisely what happened in the run-up to the tragic incident.
“It’s vital that a thorough independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances. The officers involved at this stage are being treated as witnesses.
“We are aware there is speculation regarding how the collision occurred. There is no suggestion the collision was a result of any direct police contact, nor was a stinger used by the police in an attempt to stop the Passat.
“It’s important to acknowledge that due to the vast amount of information to be reviewed, analysed and verified, along with the expert reports that have been commissioned to support our investigation, we anticipate it will take months, rather than weeks, to conclude our investigation.
“We have ensured that all families have been made aware of our involvement and they will be provided with regular updates throughout.”
The IOPC has commissioned two expert reports, with one considering the collision reconstruction and another assessing the relevant policies and procedures that are in place for officers during pursuits.
Previously, Cleveland Police said the Passat had been pursued following an earlier incident in which a house in the Acklam area of Middlesbrough, linked to Worthy, was rammed by another vehicle.
In the past, the force has said the five men in the Passat may have had links to “serious and organised criminal activity” and four of them have previous convictions.