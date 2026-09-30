There was no evidence that the police initiated contact with the Passat or used a stinger to try to stop it, the IOPC said

The funeral service takes place for Cleveland Police officer, PC Tom Clough. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A stinger and “tactical contact” were not used in the moments before a head-on collision on the A66 near Middlesbrough which killed two police officers and five young men, an initial investigation has found.

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The watchdog said the pursuing police driver did not follow the Passat along the wrong carriageway, turned off the blue warning lights and headed along the A66 on the right side of the road. The IOPC said the Passat and the car containing Pc Clough and Pc Blades collided around 17 seconds later. There was no evidence that the police initiated contact with the Passat or used a stinger to try to stop it, the IOPC said. A forensic collision investigator was still working to ascertain the speed of both vehicles at the point of collision. IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry said: “I wish to again extend my sympathies to the family and friends of those involved, and to everyone who has been impacted by the loss of lives.

Two police officers pay their respects as floral tributes are left at Cleveland Police Central Headquarters Memorial Garden. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

“We continue to recognise the devastating and long-lasting impact this incident has had on the families and those in the force, the policing community, and the wider local community. “As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focused on establishing precisely what happened in the run-up to the tragic incident. “It’s vital that a thorough independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances. The officers involved at this stage are being treated as witnesses. “We are aware there is speculation regarding how the collision occurred. There is no suggestion the collision was a result of any direct police contact, nor was a stinger used by the police in an attempt to stop the Passat. “It’s important to acknowledge that due to the vast amount of information to be reviewed, analysed and verified, along with the expert reports that have been commissioned to support our investigation, we anticipate it will take months, rather than weeks, to conclude our investigation.

The funeral service takes place for PC Matthew Blades. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images