A Mercedes driver in his 70s has been killed in a crash with a lorry in Northumberland.

The black GLA 200 was travelling westbound on the A69 near the junction for Blenkinsopp Castle shortly before 6.25pm on Friday.

The vehicle collided with a red heavy goods vehicle heading in the opposite direction, Northumbria Police understands.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

