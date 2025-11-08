Mercedes driver in his 70s dies in horror lorry crash
A Mercedes driver in his 70s has been killed in a crash with a lorry in Northumberland.
The black GLA 200 was travelling westbound on the A69 near the junction for Blenkinsopp Castle shortly before 6.25pm on Friday.
The vehicle collided with a red heavy goods vehicle heading in the opposite direction, Northumbria Police understands.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
A grey BMW 3 Series and a black Volvo XC60 travelling westbound were also damaged by debris from the collision.
The occupants of the other vehicles remained at the scene and helped police with their inquiries.
The road was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.
Sergeant Dave Roberts said the crash was “devastating” and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.