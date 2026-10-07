Two Holyrood committees are preparing to “dig into the details” behind planned hyperscale data centres.

With growing concern from both communities and environmental campaigners about such proposed developments, MSPs on both the Climate Action Committee and the Economy Committee are both to stage investigations into the issue.

The committees will be working together to gather evidence on the impacts of potential hyperscale data centre construction and operation in Scotland.

The Climate Action Committee is seeking out evidence on the environmental impacts of hyperscale data centres, from their construction and operation to the long-term management and disposal of waste, hardware and other materials.

Meanwhile members of the Economy, Tourism and Energy Committee are looking to understand the potential economic and energy implications of hyperscale data centre development in Scotland.

With more than 20 such developments planned for different parts of the country, the committees are hoping to consider the overall impact that data centres could have – rather than focus on individual proposals.

The committees’ investigations come in the wake of public finance minister Hannah Mary Goodlad pledging that new guidance for planning bodies to use when considering if data centres should go ahead or not will be drawn up before Christmas.

Public finance minister Hannah Mary Goodlad has promised new guidance on planning for data centres will be delivered before Christmas (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking as the call for evidence was launched, Climate Action Committee convener Stuart McMillan said: “We want to understand the environmental impacts of hyperscale data centres and will share our findings ahead of the Scottish Government’s upcoming guidance.

“We would like to hear expert views about impacts on air and water quality, nature and biodiversity, noise pollution and emissions.

“We also want to understand what can be done to prevent or mitigate negative environmental impacts.”

Mr McMillan added: “We’re particularly keen to ensure that Scotland learns lessons from other countries where hyperscale data centres are already in operation.”

Duncan Massey, convener of the Economy, Tourism and Energy Committee, said: “Data centres have been grabbing the headlines but now it’s time to dig into the details.

“We want to ensure we understand whether there are economic positives for Scotland and what they are.

“Will they drive new jobs and create long term employment? What about our energy systems, are they able to support hyperscale data centres?

“To aid our scrutiny of Scottish Government decision making, we want to hear from experts working in these areas in order to build a clear picture of all the positives and negatives associated with bringing large scale data centres to Scotland.”