PureGym has revealed aims to accelerate openings worldwide over the second half of 2026 as it also ramps up up the roll out of dedicated women’s workout spaces across its UK chain.

The Leeds-headquartered firm said it remains on track to add around 60 new sites worldwide in 2026, having opened 17 in the first six months.

It added it has a “significant runway” for further expansion, with more than 750 new locations for gyms in its sights over the years ahead.

Of the 17 new gyms opened over the first half, 15 were in the UK.

It now has 728 gyms in total, with 467 in the UK, 128 in Denmark, 49 in Switzerland and 61 in the US, as well as a franchise agreement in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

PureGym said it also boosted its women’s workout spaces, adding these dedicated areas to another 20 gyms in the six months to the end of June, taking the total to 73 in the UK.

It has started introducing women’s spaces in its gyms in the past couple of years, but has accelerated expansion in the first half following “positive reception to these dedicated training spaces designed to boost female members’ comfort and confidence”.

The firm reported underlying earnings up 23% to £123.6 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues rose 6% to £393 million and membership increased 3% year-on-year to 2.44 million.

On a statutory basis, it remained loss-making, but narrowed losses to £20.7 million from £47.9 million a year ago.

PureGym’s recently-appointed chief executive Alex Wood said: “The long-term fundamentals of our sector remain extremely attractive.

“Consumers are placing ever greater importance on their health and wellbeing, while the increasing availability of convenient and affordable gyms is bringing more people into fitness.”

He added: “Looking ahead, we remain on track to open approximately 60 high-quality new gyms across the group in 2026.

“Beyond 2026, we see substantial whitespace across our existing markets and the Republic of Ireland, and believe there are more than 750 high-quality sites we can open over the coming years.”