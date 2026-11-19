The UK’s financial regulators have proposed new guidance to help financial services firms prepare for and recover from cyber incidents, amid concerns that attacks are becoming more frequent, complex and dangerous.

The Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said they are bringing together existing requirements and lessons from supervisory experience to give firms more clarity about what is expected of them.

Firms need strong cyber controls to help keep them safe, support well-functioning markets and protect consumers, the regulators said.

The Bank of England’s latest systemic risk survey cited cyber as one of the risks that would have the biggest impacts on the UK financial system.

And October 2026 saw the second-highest monthly number of cyber incidents reported to the FCA in five years.

The proposed guidance sets out how firms should manage their cyber risk and resilience, acknowledging that cyber risk goes beyond simply being a technology issue and could affect businesses, customers and potentially, in some cases, the financial system.

Areas covered include embedding cyber risk and resilience in governance and risk management, with clear roles and accountabilities and appropriate board and senior management oversight.

Protecting critical IT infrastructure from cyber threats, identity and access management, data protection and controls over third parties and supply chains, are also covered.

Detecting and responding effectively to cyber incidents is also included, as well as processes to identify and address lessons learned.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “Technology moves fast, and so do cyber threats.

“The financial sector has a crucial role in tackling those threats, including through products like cyber insurance.

“Our response shouldn’t always be more rules. Firms have asked us for clarity about what good cyber resilience looks like.

“This guidance provides it, helping strengthen their resilience, protect clients and the services they rely on.”

Katharine Braddick, chief executive of the PRA and deputy governor at the Bank of England, said: “Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent, complex and dangerous.

“Regulators need confidence both that firms have strong cyber controls and that they can detect, contain and recover quickly from incidents.

“Today’s proposed guidance builds on latest understanding to help firms do that.”

The proposed guidance sets out how firms should manage their cyber risk and resilience (Alamy/PA)

Dr Richard Horne, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) chief executive, said: “We know cyber threats are becoming increasingly frequent and sophisticated, making it more important than ever that organisations can withstand and recover from cyber incidents.

“The National Cyber Security Centre welcomes this proposed guidance, which will help firms better understand, assess and strengthen their cyber resilience, in line with our Cyber Assessment Framework.”

The regulators are also publishing “effective practices” to help firms prepare for specific cyber risks linked to developments in AI (artificial intelligence) and the potential emergence of quantum computing.

The regulators’ consultation on cyber risk and resilience management closes on February 26 2027 and the additional material on AI and quantum computing is not open for formal consultation.

Beverley Griffiths, senior lecturer in security and resilience at Buckinghamshire New University, said: “The regulators are right to focus on cyber resilience rather than simply cyber security.

“Organisations must recognise that cyber incidents are increasingly likely and be prepared to identify problems quickly, limit the damage, restore services and learn from what has happened.

“What’s particularly important is the recognition that cyber resilience isn’t just an IT issue.

“Leadership, governance and organisational culture all play a crucial role.

“Boards and senior leaders need to understand cyber risk in the same way they understand financial, operational and reputational risks.”

She added: “With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing creating new opportunities as well as risks, organisations need to think ahead rather than simply react to existing threats.

“Ultimately, effective resilience is about maintaining trust, protecting consumers and ensuring essential financial services can continue operating during disruption.”

Phil Cotter, chief executive at anti-fraud and cyber security experts SmartSearch, said that a focus on third parties matters, adding: “A firm’s defences are only as strong as the suppliers it depends on, and customers will judge firms on how well they protect both their money and their data.”

Laura Hughes, assistant director, head of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said:” Cyber insurance can play a powerful role in improving national and organisational resilience.

“Insurers work in partnership to help firms prevent, withstand and recover from any incidents, by providing access to expert cybersecurity advice, threat monitoring, 24/7 incident response support and other services.

“We look forward to working through the proposed guidance in full, and will continue to work with the regulators to ensure appropriate cyber cover is part of every organisation’s modern risk management strategy.”