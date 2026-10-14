A gold 50p coin celebrating The Snowman has been hidden inside an advent calendar by The Royal Mint.

The advent calendars, which cost £39.95, contain 23 chocolate coins.

Behind door 24, the calendars feature a brilliant uncirculated colour edition of The Snowman 2026 50p.

But one calendar has a 22-carat gold version hidden inside – which is priced at £2,495 to buy individually from The Royal Mint – enabling someone to strike gold on Christmas Eve.

As well as the calendars, people can also buy the new Snowman coins at a starting price of £19.95.

(Royal Mint/PA)

Created in partnership with Snowman Enterprises Limited, the coins are available to buy in brilliant uncirculated and colour versions as well as gold and silver.

The commemorative 50p coin design features a new festive design by animator and illustrator Robin Shaw.

The design depicts The Snowman decorating a Christmas tree alongside young James.

First published in 1978 and adapted for TV screens, Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman has enchanted generations of children and adults.

The 2026 release marks the ninth time The Snowman has featured on an official UK coin, The Royal Mint said.