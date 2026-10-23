Andy Burnham has pledged the UK will meet its net zero target despite approving the Jackdaw gas field, saying the decision will strengthen energy security.

On Wednesday, ministers announced the Jackdaw gas field, 150 miles east of Aberdeen in Scotland, had been approved after years of uncertainty and a court case.

The decision drew criticism from some Labour backbenchers and environmentalists, while Conservatives called on the Government to also approve the Rosebank oil field, west of Shetland in Scotland’s north.

From left, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh and Chancellor John Healey during a visit to Shell UK’s St Fergus Gas Terminal in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, following the announcement on the future of the Jackdaw gas field (PA)

Writing in The Guardian, Mr Burnham said: “There has been much speculation about what this announcement means for Britain’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis.

“I want to be clear that our determination is unwavering.

“The simple truth is that even as we pursue our ambitious target of net zero by 2050, we will need oil and gas for years to come as a bridge to that clean-energy future.”

He said the decision would “significantly strengthen our energy security by increasing domestic gas production by about 6% and support the UK’s energy supply for more than a decade”.

Mr Burnham also reaffirmed Labour’s manifesto pledge to block new North Sea licences, adding: “The climate crisis is no distant threat. It is here, on our doorstep, affecting people’s lives and livelihoods.”

He added the “acute global instability” affecting energy and gas prices meant it made sense to “responsibly use our resources here at home”.

The PM wrote: “I want Britain to make that transition on our terms: reducing our dependence on foreign fossil fuels, supporting good jobs and growing our economy so we can help people with the cost of living.”

(Press Association Graphics)

Mr Burnham’s comments came amid Tory calls to approve the Rosebank oil field to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The Government previously labelled reports that Rosebank could be rejected as “speculation”.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Approving Rosebank is common sense, both for our domestic energy security and when it comes to supporting our allies in Europe.

“We can ‘Fuel Britannia’ at the same time as helping Europe to reduce its reliance on Russia. But that means making the most of the resources on our doorstep.”

Fuel Britannia refers to the Tories’ plan to scrap the ban on new licences in the North Sea and increase domestic gas and oil production.

Mr Bowie continued: “Andy Burnham should face down the net zero lobby, put the national interest first and approve Rosebank immediately, as well as lifting the ban on new oil and gas licences.

“Every barrel of oil we export to Europe could be one less they buy from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

Oil produced near Shetland would be sold on the open market, while the gas produced at Jackdaw would be used to meet domestic demand.