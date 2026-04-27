Post Office branches handled nearly 40 million cash transactions in the first three months of 2026, in what it said was the highest first quarter on record as households and businesses continued to rely on coins and banknotes.

Some 39.8 million cash transactions were made during the first quarter of 2026, including withdrawals and deposits, according to the Post Office’s “cash tracker” figures.

Between January and March this year, the number of deposits among business and personal customers rose by 6% compared with the first quarter of 2025, while the total value of cash withdrawals also increased 6%.

The Post Office said its data goes back to January 1 2020.

It said that a particularly strong March performance was driven by households preparing for Easter and the school break, with holiday-related spending, travel and cash withdrawals likely to have contributed to that uplift, alongside continued cost-of-living pressures shaping how people budget and spend.

The average value of a personal cash withdrawal in the first three months of 2026 was £139. This was a 7% increase compared with the same quarter last year.

The average value of a personal cash deposit increased by 2% to £297.

The Post Office also said that business cash activity remained “resilient” in the first quarter of 2026, with cash continuing to play a dependable role for many businesses managing takings, cash flow and regular banking needs through their local branch.

Maggie Roberts, postmaster at Storth Post Office in Cumbria, said: “Cash and banking services make up around 75% of my business and they are extremely important for the Storth community.

“Many of our customers rely on us to be able to withdraw cash, pay in money and deposit cheques closer to home. Around 60% of the village are retirees and they do not want to travel that far, so services offered by a Post Office really matter. We also see lots of local businesses, as well as community venues and churches, paying in their takings here, which shows how important the branch is to the wider village too.”

The Post Office has an agreement that allows customers of many banks to make everyday transactions over its counters.

Ben Hunter Woollard, head of banking at Post Office, said: “These record-breaking figures show how important Post Office branches remain for millions of people and businesses across the UK who want convenient, secure access to cash services on their doorsteps.

“For households, being able to withdraw and deposit cash at their local Post Office can be a simple way to stay on top of spending, manage budgets and handle everyday finances with confidence, particularly when family budgets are under pressure.

“For businesses, especially smaller firms, being able to deposit takings and access cash locally remains a practical part of day-to-day trading. Post Office branches continue to play an important role in communities by providing access to the cash services people and businesses still rely on.”